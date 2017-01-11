Little Rock Event to Assist Residents Transitioning Back into Community

An event to assist residents transitioning back into the community will take place Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Little Rock. Held in honor of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, “Rights After Wrongs” is a one-stop day of service that will bring together attorneys, service providers, employers and other organizations to help connect individuals with criminal convictions to much-needed resources such as legal help and employment preparation.

The event, which is collaboration among several community partners, will take place from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at St. Mark Baptist Church at 5722 West 12th St. Find out more here.