Congressman French Hill Named to House Financial Services Committee Leadership Team

WASHINGTON – House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling (TX-05) has announced that Congressman French Hill (AR-02) has been selected to the Committee’s leadership team to serve as Whip.

“Over the past two years, Congressman Hill has proven to be a tremendously valuable asset to the Committee, and I am looking forward to working alongside him in his new capacity as Committee Whip,” said Chairman Hensarling. “Congressman Hill will play a vital role in helping the Committee craft proposals to increase access to capital, grow the American economy and help create jobs.”

For the two decades prior to serving in the House of Representatives, Congressman Hill was actively engaged in the Arkansas business community as a commercial banker and investment manager. He was founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Delta Trust & Banking Corp., which was headquartered in Little Rock.

Congressman Hill also served as a senior official in the administration of President George H.W. Bush. President Bush appointed Hill to be Executive Secretary to the President’s Economic Policy Council (EPC), where he coordinated all White House economic policy. From 1989-1991, he was Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Corporate Finance.

In the 114th Congress, Congressman Hill served on two subcommittees of the House Committee on Financial Services: the Subcommittee on Capital Markets and Government Sponsored Enterprises and the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations. Congressman Hill was also a member of the Committee’s Task Force to Investigate Terrorism Financing.

“In the coming Congress, we have an opportunity to build off the good work the Committee has done under its first four years of Chairman Hensarling’s leadership,” said Congressman Hill. “I am excited to be able to continue to use my three decades of work in banking, finance, and public policy to help the Committee reverse the negative effects of Dodd-Frank and give American families and businesses of all sizes the opportunity to once again flourish.”