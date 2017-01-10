Martin Luther King Jr. Day Is Monday January 16th

2017 Interfaith Prayer Breakfast The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission will kick off the highly anticipated MEGA KINGFEST with the 2017 Annual Interfaith Prayer Breakfast at 7:00 AM at St. Mark Baptist Church, 5722 West 12th Street, Little Rock, Arkansas 72204. The Interfaith Prayer Breakfast is a “must attend” FREE event for King Holiday. The event attracts hundreds of attendees including city officials, area clergy, dignitaries and prominent interfaith, business and community leaders. “Dr. King was a great influence on so many in the interfaith community during his lifetime and even to this day. He was able to intersect in the civil rights movement community leaders, Christians, Muslims, Jews, Protestants, Catholics, and they all came together, sang together and marched together,” says DuShun Scarbrough, Executive Director of the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission. Hundreds gather for breakfast, fellowship and to hear words of compassion, hope, and action inspired by Dr. King. More information here…..