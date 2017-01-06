School Closings & Winter Weather Delays…..

The KARN news team is updating the list of school closings/weather delays continuously. You’ll find the latest information on our Facebook page. Click here!
The KARN news team is updating the list of school closings/weather delays continuously. You’ll find the latest information on our Facebook page. Click here!
The climate, the terrain and the options are bringing worldwide attention.
To quote the experts “Chilled and wet to the bone”…..Yikes!
Retirement saving are at record levels.
Americans see it as a good investment, Bankrate survey finds