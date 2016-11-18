Arkansas’ Unemployment Rate Remains Stable

Little Rock, Ark.(October 18, 2016)–Labor force data, produced by the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics and released today by the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services, show Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained stable at 4.0 percent between September and October.

Arkansas’ civilian labor force declined 2,173, a result of 1,805 fewer employed and 368 less unemployed Arkansans.

The Unites States’ jobless rate decreased one-tenth of a percentage point, from 5.0 percent in September to 4.9 percent in October.

Bureau of Labor Statistics Program Operations Manager Susan Price said, “Arkansas’ unemployment rate remained unchanged at four percent in October, as the fluctuations in employment and unemployment were not significant enough to impact the rate. Arkansas’ jobless rate is down nine-tenths of a percentage point over the year.”

Arkansas’ nonfarm payroll jobs increased 4,300 in October to total 1,237,800. Seven major industry sectors posted gains, while four sectors declined. Government added 1,900 jobs.

Expansions occurred in both local (+1,100) and state (+800) government, as public school employment reaches full capacity.

Jobs in educational and health services rose 1,700, mostly in health care and social assistance (+1,300).

Professional and business services increased 1,500. Most of the gains were posted in administrative and support services (+1,300), a subsector which includes employment agencies.

Leisure and hospitality declined 1,500. A majority of the loss occurred in arts, entertainment, and recreation (-1,000), a typical seasonal decrease.