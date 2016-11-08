Wi-Fi at Clinton National Ranked Fastest In The World

LITTLE ROCK, AR – Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock has been named as having the best airport Wi-Fi in the world. The designation was recently released by Rotten Wi-Fi, a tech watchdog that has tested speed and user satisfaction in 226 airports worldwide. The latest report ranks the Top 20 airports globally.

Clinton National Airport’s free Wi-Fi was named as the best in North America last year, and has risen to the number one position in the world after the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission upgraded the airport’s Wi-Fi network to include all new access points. Wi-Fi at Clinton National is actually stronger than the ranking indicates as both upload and download speeds move above 130 megabits per second (Mbps).

“We’re transforming the passenger experience in terms of both facilities and amenities,” said Ronald F. Mathieu, Clinton National Airport Executive Director. “We’re appreciative of the honor as we work extremely hard on behalf our passengers who depend on fast, quality Wi-Fi while using the airport.”

Clinton National has a symmetrical one gigabit internet service, and allows passengers to enjoy free Wi-Fi without watching any advertisements, being constrained by time limits or having personal data collected.

A $20.6 million concourse renovation is currently underway at the airport that includes additional technology upgrades, such as a digital antenna system to boost cell phone connectivity. The renovation, which will be completed next year, will also provide a modernized interior, new seating with in-seat recharge, new jet bridges, restroom upgrades and larger arrival and departure monitors.

To view the Top 20 Airport Wi-Fi list: http://blog.rottenwifi.com/rotten-wifi-reveals-annual- ratings-best-wifi-airports-globally-2016-infographics/

As Arkansas’ largest commercial airport serving nearly 2 million passengers annually, Bill and Hillary Clinton National is home to six airlines with approximately 70 daily arrivals and departures. The state of Arkansas estimates that the airport makes a $1.2 billion economic impact each year. Clinton National is debt free and uses no local, state or federal tax dollars for operations.