Legendary artist DON HENLEY is set to perform at the Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock, AR on Friday, January 20th. He will perform songs spanning his entire career from the Eagles and his vast solo catalog, as well as songs from his latest release, Cass County. Special guest JD & The Straight Shot will open the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4, at 10 a.m. Tickets available at all Ticketmaster locations and online at Ticketmaster.com.