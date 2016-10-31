Arkansas Children’s Hospital Opposes Medical Marijuana Ballot Initiative

LITTLE ROCK, AR. (October 31, 2016) – Arkansas Children’s Hospital opposes a ballot initiative aimed at legalizing medical marijuana in the state.

The position is consistent with recommendations made last year by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Marijuana has been linked to negative health outcomes in children, including psychological disorders, poor lung function and an increased risk of substance abuse later in life.

More evidence-based research on the safety and tolerability of medical marijuana in children is needed. According to Children’s Hospital, the lack of compliance and regulations built into the ballot measure – which are outside the FDA regulatory process – would be dangerous for Arkansas children.

“As the only health system in the state dedicated to pediatrics, every choice we make is about protecting children’s health and well-being,” said Arkansas Children’s Senior Vice President & Chief Clinical Officer Jay Deshpande, MD, MPH, who is a pediatrician and anesthesiologist. “What we know about how marijuana affects the young brain and body indicates it can be detrimental to growth and development. Arkansas voters can help us keep kids safe by voting no on the remaining initiative on November 8.”